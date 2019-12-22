A British Olympian Compared Drag To Blackface – & The Internet Has Thoughts

Am I the only person fed up of drag shows? A parody of what a real woman is, like black face. Woman are juggling kids, rushing out a wholesome dinner, doing the laundry & cleaning, holding down a job all with period pains & leaky boobs if breast feeding. Enough of the stereotypes— Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) December 21, 2019
Comparing drag to blackface is... Hear me out... FUCKING STUPID. I don't have kids, leaky boobs & abhor cooking.— 🦋 Shanaye 🦋 (@nayemonique) December 21, 2019
*sighs in tired black woman* https://t.co/yaY5bH6MxJ
Comparing drag shows to black face, are you seriously for real? I think you've forgotten that using someone's skin colour to create entertainment isn't funny. I see my mother, sister, female cousins and friends, and then I see drag, I know the difference. Maybe you should too. 💅 https://t.co/40xHNC4oyc— Francis Boulle 🏳️🌈🎄🌹 #LabourWillRise (@FrancisOBoulle) December 21, 2019
enough of the stereotypes! just accept all women are mothers, all women do all the housework, all women have period pains and leaky boobs (and wtf is a ‘wholesome dinner’, anyway?) pic.twitter.com/BhXEZYGpTU— Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) December 21, 2019
sharron davies: real women are too busy cooking, cleaning, and being mothers to do anything else— 𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚘𝚝𝚝𝚎🧃 (@chvrlotte) December 21, 2019
sharron davies: enough of the stereotypes https://t.co/qKEbfgmE7C
Does misogyny exist in some drag shows? Yes.— Rachael O'Byrne (@rachael_obyrne) December 21, 2019
Are all drag shows misogynistic? No.
Comparing drag to blackface is not ok. We can call out sexism without erasing another form of abuse.
‘Cause you know Sharon, black women experience racism & sexism... https://t.co/PpxNxEEY0D
STOP ALL DRAG SHOWS!! @sharrond62 is fed up and is suffering from Drag Fatigue! My love, have you never thought that a majority of Drag Queens are celebrating woman and the fantastic achievements woman have made to shape the world. YOU do nothing but shape a stereotype! TRASH! https://t.co/oZY66M6xdk— Vinegar Strokes (@TheOnlyVinegar) December 21, 2019
OR...you can see it for what drag actually IS, which is a celebration and homage of all things feminine, giving power to those who need it! Strong women aren't threatened by drag queens, but rather empowered by their chutzpah. HAPPY HOLIDAYS!! https://t.co/Ycux4c8epy— michelle visage (@michellevisage) December 21, 2019
Oh Sharon. You can’t underestimate the power of drag and how it empowers people who often feel like outsiders - they can find their family, grow in confidence, learn to love themselves and be who they really are. It can literally save lives. And it’s such a lot of FUN! https://t.co/y5LgIcndv9— Lorraine (@reallorraine) December 21, 2019