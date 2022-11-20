2 p.m. — While I'm at work, R. puts $25 on the laundry card at home. When I got promoted two months ago, my salary went up $47,000 and we discussed getting a cleaning lady. He has been a little burned out and dealing with health issues, so he decided to reduce his shifts and take on more around the house. This meant about a $20-$30,000 pay cut, but we can afford that and it is NOT worth his health. He loves his job, so leaving is not an option. Before, we split everything down the middle for chores — including invisible labour like remembering birthdays and sending cards/gifts, managing our social calendar, etc. Now, he's going to take on 100% of stuff we used to split. My mom did EVERYTHING around the house and worked full-time growing up. I vowed to never let that be my life, but I still feel guilty about handing all the chores to R. I remind myself that if the man was the primary breadwinner, this would be expected and he would feel zero guilt. $25



5 p.m. — After a long day of back-to-backs and eating my lunch in front of my computer, the team responsible for today's launch and I pop the champagne in the kitchen and hang out. It's the first time some of us have met in person, so we get to know each other. Around 6, they start to head out, and I head to my desk to take a call with the directors from the West Coast.



8 p.m. — I get home, simultaneously energised and exhausted from the in-office day. I change into comfy clothes and see the piles of towels and clothes R. cleaned today. We eat dinner and catch up and I tell him how much I appreciate him. We spend a few minutes putting the folded stuff away and discussing an upcoming trip for a wedding. I am reminded I need to get a dress altered. I check my schedule and put a 30-minute hold on my calendar tomorrow so I can run down and get it done.



9 p.m. — R. and I watch an episode of Seinfeld to wind down and I answer a few emails and Slacks from my phone while watching. I have two things due tomorrow, but I am too tired to will myself to the computer. We shower, do nighttime skin care, and get in bed to clean sheets. We have sex and immediately fall asleep.



Daily Total: $25