6:00am — My first alarm goes off but we snooze and snuggle until 7am before I head home.



8:00am — I’m ready and sitting at my desk in the office. I’ve packed my gym gear with me today so I can go to the gym after work. I’ve been pretty slack with the gym this week. I’m recovering from Bursitis in my left shoulder from a Dragon Boating injury, and whilst the Cortisone injection has helped with 75% of the pain, I still don’t have the full range of movement. It makes going to the gym really disheartening, so I’m trying to slowly build my fitness and strength back up so I can get back paddling after Christmas break. My mental health is very closely tied to my fitness, so the past few months have been especially trying for me. My AFL pre-season also starts next week. My coach is making us do a modified Crows AFLW pre-season training block which is going to be quite a shock to ALL of us. A few of us girls on the team all go to the same gym, so it’s nice having people you know floating around. I usually tend to go in the morning though — there are less people, my pre-workout won’t keep me awake at night, it sets up your day nicely, and you don't have ten hours to come up with an excuse not to go...



10:30am — Getting a bit peckish, so I have peaches in syrup from my work cabinet. I don’t really tend to eat breakfast if I’m not going to the gym in the morning and need the extra meal. Instead, I’ll aim for an early lunch around 11am. Some people call it intermittent fasting, I call it doing my best to overcome disordered eating by eating when I’m hungry and not labelling how I eat as any sort of diet. I also make my third coffee for the morning.



11:30am — I go for a walk to the Vietnamese shop around the corner from work and get a banh mi and cold rolls ($14.50). Adelaide has no shortage of Vietnamese places and this is my favourite in the local area. I also vow to myself to only have homemade meals for the rest of the week. This has been a big take-out week, which is not good for my health or my bank account. I only eat the cold rolls at the moment because I'm too full to also fit in the banh mi. $14.50



2:30pm — I eat the banh mi from earlier. Having this a bit later in the day will help give me energy for the gym this afternoon.



4:15pm — I finish work and actually head to the gym. I only do a 4km run and a few bodyweight exercises to brush off the cobwebs of the last week. I didn’t pack my running shoes and pay for my mistake of running more than 3km in the wrong shoes with two lovely blisters on the back of my heel.



5:00pm — I get home, pack my gym and work bag for tomorrow, and do a bit of tidying up from Saturday night. My housemate left a passive-aggressive note on our whiteboard this morning about cleaning up the backyard after Saturday’s party. By the time I get home this afternoon, she’s rubbed the message off and cleaned the bottles up outside. I clean everything else up and tidy inside as a peace offering.



6:15pm — When I get home, I pull out three pieces of Basa from the freezer. I defrost two in the sink and put one piece in the fridge to slowly defrost until tomorrow night. I bake two pieces in the oven with a tiny bit of olive oil, pepper and smoked paprika. I would usually add salt as well, but I left the salt grinder outside on Saturday night and my dog decided it was a chew toy (tequila, am I right…?). I’m not really hungry, so I put both pieces in the fridge with roasted broccoli for lunch and dinner tomorrow.



5:25pm — My housemate gets home from work so I pour a glass of half-strength wine for me and she gets a cider out of our fridge and we chat about what food we’re buying for the footy weekend. I paid for the accommodation in September and all the girls have been paying me back. We finally get all the money transferred back tonight. Yay! There’s nothing worse than having to chase your friends up for money.



11:00pm — My last entry for this diary, I daresay tonight will be another night of only a few hours of sleep. My pup has already put himself to bed and so has my housemate. I will head to bed at midnight since I have the gym in the morning at 5:30am. Goodnight!



Daily Total: $14.50