These Therapeutic Podcasts Will Help You De-Stress

In the same way that a sad song can be therapeutic when you're feeling the blues, a good podcast episode that speaks to your struggles can be great chicken soup for the soul.
The only problem is, we've been spoiled with choice when it comes to podcasts in the past few years, so finding one that resonates with you can take a lot of patience (and cell phone data).
To help you narrow down your choices, we've rounded up a few soothing podcasts that will help you de-stress, or even learn more about yourself and your emotions. While they're not meant to be a substitute for therapy, they'll hopefully help you feel a little less alone.