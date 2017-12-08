11 Ways To Treat Yourself This Christmas

With the festive season fast approaching, you’ve probably started picking out the perfect gifts for the people you love (and if you’ve already got your Christmas gifting all wrapped up, we salute you). But have you stopped to consider yourself?
In the midst of all the season’s social events and celebrations, it’s so easy to neglect your own wellbeing and end up shattered on the sofa by mid-December. Which is why it’s important not only to make the others in your life happy, but to save a little love for yourself, too. With this in mind, we’ve compiled an edit of the very best gifts to give yourself this season, so you can take some time out to nurture your wellbeing and enrich your soul.