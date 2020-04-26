In the past she's tackled gender, relatable moments of isolation, self-acceptance and the resilience of human beings in her powerful series, Hen – a study highlighting the UK's older trans community.
Now, she's producing Seesaw, a series that aims to communicate through self-portraits "the varied extremities of the COVID-19 pandemic".
Bex explains: "The images explore themes of mental health, relationships, and the negative social issues that have come with the virus, including stockpiling, isolation and public restrictions, along with the surprising upsides that accompany this time period."
Photographed either in her home or close by, the collection explores a hugely diverse colour palette. Bright primary colours are followed by images in black and white, something Day did intentionally to present an "honest reflection of the contrasting emotions individuals are experiencing in this difficult time".
The series is ongoing, meaning Day will add more pictures as she creates them, which you'll be able to see over on her Instagram. Until then, click through for Day to take you on a journey through her portrayal of the current state of Britain.