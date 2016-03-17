The Secret Purchases That NO ONE Admits

What a person does with their hard-earned cash is always a source of fascination. One friend might spend loads on clothes, while another forks over money for a high-end meal. Assuming everyone pays their bills, it's the extra expenditures that reveal a lot about who a person really is.
So, Whisper pulled together a few of the juiciest, more relatable, and just plain fascinating secret spending habits on the app, where anonymous people post confessions over nondescript images. Some are fairly innocuous. "I secretly buy nail polish behind my husband's back, because he thinks it's a waste of money [he knows nothing]," one user writes. Others are pretty big purchases: "My husband is away for three months. I've secretly bought a dog. Oops." Plenty revolve around sex toys, food, and games.
Below, we've rounded up 17 of the juiciest spending secrets. If you're feeling brave, keep the conversation going in the comments.
