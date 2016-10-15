Remember when an after-dinner viewing of Unsolved Mysteries was all it took to get the goosebumps going? These days, we're too busy gobbling up stories of killer clowns, horror flicks inspired by favourite childhood games, and TV tales of leg-barbecuing zombies to take much notice of the fact that, hey, life itself is pretty darn terrifying already.
One need only drop into the rabbit hole that is Wikipedia for proof. Historical serial killers, unexplained disappearances, and ridiculously gruesome forms of torture? Not even Stephen King or Ryan Murphy could dream this stuff up. When you consider that all of it actually happened, you'll realise that Hollywood-issue horror has got nothing on some late-night Wiki research.
Behold, 30 of the most spine-tingling Wiki entries we've come across. We clutched our teddy bears, cried ourselves to sleep, and wet the bed so you could feast your eyes on these spooky stories. Nighty night!
Opener Image Designed By Shawna Huang.