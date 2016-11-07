In a world where we can barely get through the day without being faced with coconut oil, almond milk, pea shoots and the dreaded spirulina, a heap of potato salad couldn't be more welcome. Our love for Scandinavian culture doesn't stop at Acne and Cos; the hype surrounding the Danish art of cosiness, hygge (hoo-ga), has swept the UK and it seems we're more than ready to bin the hemp milk in exchange for a hot bath.
Danish food writer and chef Trine Hahnemann's 10th book tackles comfort food – something we're all a little in need of now that the evenings are getting darker. Click on for four recipes that are ideal for hygge dinner party heaven.
Danish food writer and chef Trine Hahnemann's 10th book tackles comfort food – something we're all a little in need of now that the evenings are getting darker. Click on for four recipes that are ideal for hygge dinner party heaven.