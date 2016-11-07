Story from Food & Drink

Ascend to Hygge Heaven With These Comfort Food Recipes

Anna Jay
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Columbus Leth/Quadrille.
In a world where we can barely get through the day without being faced with coconut oil, almond milk, pea shoots and the dreaded spirulina, a heap of potato salad couldn't be more welcome. Our love for Scandinavian culture doesn't stop at Acne and Cos; the hype surrounding the Danish art of cosiness, hygge (hoo-ga), has swept the UK and it seems we're more than ready to bin the hemp milk in exchange for a hot bath.

Danish food writer and chef Trine Hahnemann's 10th book tackles comfort food – something we're all a little in need of now that the evenings are getting darker. Click on for four recipes that are ideal for hygge dinner party heaven.
Scandinavian Comfort Food: Embracing the Art of Hygge by Trine Hahnemann (Quadrille £25).

More from Food & Drinks