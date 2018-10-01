I didn’t realise it was a career when I was a child, it was something I loved and then wound up doing. I think it’s really tough now. The whole landscape has changed. It’s harder. I hate to bring it back to the class system in the UK but certainly with this government and the coalition government preceding it, they have set out to decimate the integrity of the working classes. To not be creative, not to feel anything, not to write anything, not to rise out of the ashes of anything. Grants, young enterprise schemes – it's all gone. The decimation of young people and poverty and the mental health aspect of this can’t be underestimated. Also in families that are seemingly okay, debt is a huge problem. Creativity is always there, it will always burn through, it’s like the weed at the side of the road. But in a general sense we live in a time where there’s no love for the arts even though it's a multibillion dollar industry. You have to do things for the love of the craft. It’s not easy.