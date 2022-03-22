Today: a safety advisor who makes $162,400 a year and spends some of her money this week on Olaplex.
Occupation: Safety Advisor
Industry: Mining
Age: 30
Location: Perth, Western Australia
Annual Salary: $162,400
Net Worth: $208,000 ($17,000 in savings, $20,000 in my investment portfolio, $88,000 in superannuation, $329,000 in property value on an apartment).
Debt: $246,000 owed on my mortgage. I also have a credit card with a $6,000 limit that I pay the balance in full when it's due.
Paycheque Amount (Monthly): $6,989. My HECS comes out of this as well as our health insurance (we get ours through a scheme my work provides). I also contribute $490 of my pre-tax pay towards a company share scheme.
Pronouns: She/Her
Monthly Expenses
Loans: $1,002 on my mortgage. I have a few months remaining on my HECS student loan balance which is taken out pre-tax. It should be paid off by the end of this financial year.
Water: $75
Property Rates: $154
Home Insurance: $48
Pilates: (approximately $200 every 2-3 months)
Spotify Premium: $18
Breast Cancer WA Donation: $20
Netflix: Free (I mooch off my brother's account)
Stan: Free (I mooch off a friend)
Binge: Free (Paid for using Uber Gold reward points)
Internet: $70
Electricity: $40
Wine subscription: $90
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
What was your first job and why did you get it?
Did you worry about money growing up?
Do you worry about money now?
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Day 1
Daily Total: $26
Day 2
8:00am — I make myself a coffee and continue working. It’s quiet this morning as it’s Saturday. I check my emails and see that our accommodation is happy to refund us. This is a great win as I have $2,071 going back into my account. I tell Z. about the refund. We decide that we'll have to rebook those places to support them when we eventually go. Since I have some downtime, I take a quick look at accommodation options for our southwest road trip and make a list of potential places to stay at each stop (so far on the list we have: Hyden, Bremer Bay, Albany, Esperance, Denmark, Margaret River, Pemberton and Busselton), before continuing some project work. I'm having issues with one of the systems this morning as it is slow and clunky, I finally figure out what is going wrong with it and get what I need to do to get work done.
Daily Total: $0
Day 3
Day 4
1:30pm — Final meeting of the day — a team meeting. We learn there are some changes occurring in our team with people leaving. It’s semi-expected, but I'm sad to lose people as team members. I drop my lunch bag in my room and walk back to the office.
Daily Total: $35.73
Day 5
Day 6
10:00am — I go on Adore Beauty and fill my cart with expensive things I'm nearly out of. Due to working FIFO, some things are easier to buy in twos which makes it more expensive, but a lot more convenient. I try to use the Honey extension to see if any discounts apply, but apparently, I have the best price. I then log in to a discount site through my work to see if any discounts apply. I'm able to activate a 15% discount code with brand exclusions, so I use that, taking me from a total of $359.85 to $305.87. I then apply ShopBack and get 3% back. I pay using my credit card as I know I'll have a surplus in my balance in the next few days due to my accommodation refunds. I buy two La Roche Posay prebiotic moisturisers, Olaplex no.3, Olaplex no.7, Wet Brush Backbar Detangler (much better than the Tangle Teezer!), Medik8 c15 vitamin c serum, and Philip Kingsley flaky itchy scalp shampoo. After I checkout, I realise I’ve forgotten to add the Cosrx snail mucin essence (I’ve been using this for three years — I love it), but I still have a little bit left of my current bottle, so I can pick more up later on. $305.87
Daily Total: $328.59
Day 7
9:30pm — We spend time with my family and drink more of the red wine, then head to bed, groggy and happy.
Daily Total: $90.52