3:30pm — I message Z. about the potential role and he asks if there is more time at home. We’re both on the same page when it comes to these opportunities as we both value our time at home and our time together during our breaks, especially since we’re on the same roster. During the first part of our relationship, we only lined up for 48 hours on our breaks. We’re both at the point where more time at home is valued over more money. While I wait to board my flight, I look at engagement rings online. We know we want to get engaged this year, but I'm not a fan of traditional rings and prefer more simple styles, plus the styles I love I can’t really find in Perth. We’re at a stage where we want me to try on different rings to see how different stones sizes sit on my finger and how they look. We chat about how much of a difference the prices are and that the marketing is a joke. We haven’t gone much into the budget, but I'm not comfortable wearing a house deposit on my finger and would prefer to put the money towards our future or a great holiday. We discuss potentially doing virtual appointments with the brand I like as they are located in Melbourne and we can't go at the moment due to border closures.