Rixo’s First Swimwear Collection Is Fun, Fresh & Sustainable

We’ve had time to reflect on a lot of things over the last year, including how we treat the planet. Eco-activism can take many forms but one of the easiest ways to be kinder to the environment is through our wardrobes. Shopping secondhand and vintage will always be preferable of course but for some intimate items, including swimwear, this is often a no-go. Thankfully, there's a rising number of brands making space for sustainable swimsuits and the latest to get involved is indie Instagram favourite Rixo.