Rixo’s First Swimwear Collection Is Fun, Fresh & Sustainable

Known for its enviable selection of bold, printed dresses, Rixo is venturing into swimwear for the first time with its new 11-piece collection. Created using Q-NOVA, both the main fabric and the linings of the brightly coloured bikinis and one-pieces utilise petroleum-based waste materials, making them 100% recycled. With environmentally sustainable nylon integrated into every piece, shoppers can swim easy knowing that their suit has produced fewer CO2 emissions and consumed less water than a typical cossie.