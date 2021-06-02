Rixo’s First Swimwear Collection Is Fun, Fresh & Sustainable

We’ve had time to reflect on a lot of things over the last year, including how we treat the planet. Eco-activism can take many forms but one of the easiest ways to be kinder to the environment is through our wardrobes. Shopping secondhand and vintage will always be preferable of course but for some intimate items, including swimwear, this is often a no-go. Thankfully, there's a rising number of brands making space for sustainable swimsuits and the latest to get involved is indie Instagram favourite Rixo.
Known for its enviable selection of bold, printed dresses, Rixo is venturing into swimwear for the first time with its new 11-piece collection. Created using Q-NOVA, both the main fabric and the linings of the brightly coloured bikinis and one-pieces utilise petroleum-based waste materials, making them 100% recycled. With environmentally sustainable nylon integrated into every piece, shoppers can swim easy knowing that their suit has produced fewer CO2 emissions and consumed less water than a typical cossie.
Environmentally friendly practices aside, the collection is bound to be snapped up by fashion lovers for its fun-filled designs. From swimsuits sporting pop art patterns of ethereal mermaids to bikinis showcasing seashell prints, each design has been inspired by the designers' love of antique wallpaper. With prices beginning at £125, it's a worthy investment for those keen to look after the planet in style this staycation season.