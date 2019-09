Your Misleading First Impression, Explained By Astrology

If you've checked out your birth chart, you may already know what your rising sign is (if not, don't stress — all you need is your birth date, time, and place to find out). This is the sign that was rising (get it?) over the horizon at the moment you were born. It's supposed to indicate who you are at first glance, the first impression you leave with a stranger. For example, someone with an Aries rising might be very outgoing and direct — they're the type to walk right up to the boss and introduce themselves at work.