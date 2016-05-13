We're super excited about the release of Everybody Wants Some!! which looks like loads of fun (it must be – it has two exclamation points in the title!!) Described as a sort of spiritual sequel to Dazed and Confused, one of the best coming-of-age films of all time, Everybody Wants Some!! is written and directed by Richard Linklater, who is also responsible for other favourites including the Before Sunrise series, School of Rock, and, most recently, Boyhood. What an oeuvre!
One of the stand out things about his films are the brilliant female characters in them. In an age in which Hollywood is accused of never writing properly rounded women, Linklater continually delivers nuanced, difficult, devastating, loving, complicated, hilarious women. Here are some things we learned from some of our past favourite characters.
