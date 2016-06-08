These Secret Hotel Amenities Are Insanely Cool

When booking a trip, many travellers like to research the perks and bonuses that come along with their hotel stay. Luxury accommodations always come with the expectation of top-notch service, stunning lobbies, decadent spa treatments, and well-appointed suites, but some destinations offer amenities that go beyond the chocolate on your pillow at night or even complimentary car service.Most people don’t know that some hotels offer “secret” amenities. These features are so furtive that even seasoned travellers wouldn’t know about them unless they saw them firsthand. The bonuses range from one-of-a-kind experiences to amazing take-home goodies, and often reflect the local culture in a unique way. Think things like beekeeping, hidden menu items, surprise gifts, or the opportunity to hold a rare item that only few in the world will ever be able to touch.To find out about these special experiences or gifts, guests would have to rely solely on word of mouth, be considered a VIP, or just be surprised with them upon arrival. Even the concierges at these hotels would be confused if you called and asked about these perks — they're that exclusive.Luckily, Travel + Leisure has been able to dig up a few of these amenities to give you an edge when booking your next trip, or simply feel like you’re part of some exclusive club.