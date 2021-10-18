Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, absolutely! My dad started talking to me about colleges in middle school, which, in hindsight, is a bit crazy. My parents and grandparents paid for my undergraduate degree, as mentioned above, which is an enormous financial privilege. I paid for medical school by taking out loans and working to supplement my costs of living. However, at the end of my fourth year of medical school, after my grandmother died, my grandfather sold an apartment in New York City that they had shared and put $100,000 toward my medical school loans (they were originally $382,000). This was a huge shock — I had no idea it was coming (and probably would have been less stressed about my loans, and money in general, if I'd known). Part of the reason I want to do this Money Diary is to be transparent about how much financial privilege goes into becoming a doctor and how badly we need to reform our medical education system to make it accessible to those who don't come from money.