Breakups can be, quite simply, the worst. The disappointment and sorrow you feel when things just didn't work out can weigh you down like nothing else. Conventional cures for this gloomy period include drastic hairstyle changes and replaying sad love songs, but there's a remedy out there that drags you out of the trenches faster than others — taking a rebound trip.
The death of a relationship is an opportunity in disguise: You're free to explore the world without worrying about the whims of a romantic partner. Being in a new and exciting place helps gain a fresh perspective on life, and you're just vulnerable enough to open yourself to unfamiliar experiences.
We've handpicked the most eye-opening trips — and the most uplifting activities you can do while you're there — to help jumpstart the healing process. Whether your idea of the perfect rebound getaway involves wandering solo in a new city or a wild beach break with your best friends, these seven places will inspire you to dust yourself off and soldier on.