While shopping around Reina Olga, you'll encounter product descriptions in all caps that read "The most flattering bikini bottoms, makes your legs look longer, you [sic] butt look firmer and hug it on [sic] that way that's juuuuust right." To the Cleps' credit, though, they've made their brand somewhat inclusive with a "One Size Fits Most" collection; curvier influencers like Solmaz Saberi have shown there's adequate stretch in the fit, but don't expect the XS-M sizing to fit anyone above a 10 or 12. Based on the regularity of their Instagram tags, however, that doesn't seem to be slowing down any growth.