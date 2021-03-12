6 Recipes That All Make Use Of One Speciality Ingredient

The least understood yet most recognised ingredient of the Middle East has to be za’atar. Za’atar has been a staple in Arab cuisine since the Middle Ages, and evidence points to it having been used as far back as Ancient Egypt. Contrary to what some may think, za’atar is not thyme or a mixture of different dried herbs and spices. Za’atar is an actual plant native to the Levant, most closely related to oregano. In season, it is foraged and the leaves picked and used in various ways. When I was a child, every spring my family would take trips to the mountains surrounding Jerusalem to pick za’atar leaves. We used some in salads and bread, then dried the rest for use throughout the year. The most recognised item sold as za’atar in the West is the condiment, traditionally made by drying the herb’s leaves and then crushing and mixing them with sesame seeds and sumac to form a mixture enjoyed with bread and olive oil. But the leaves are also used fresh in salads or folded into pastries. Today, I also use za’atar as a way to add flavor to foods and give them an Arab flair.