A year into lockdown – meaning, for many of us, a year of being on our own, cut off from loved ones and spending more time online than ever – the conversation around self-care has never been more pertinent. “In lockdown, I’ve felt quite unmotivated with social media,” Neelam says. “When you are in isolation, I think it can be damaging to your mental health to see constant updates of what the whole world is doing. It does subconsciously give you that comparison element that I think can be unhealthy, especially at a time like this.” It’s by stepping away from social media that Neelam has found the best balance. “I’ve never really taken a proper break because it goes hand in hand with my work but now I won’t post when I'm not feeling at my best or productive because I don't feel like I can present that illusion. With social media, a lot of people see a glossy image of what it means to be a model, whereas they don't realise the other side of it. I think that's important to highlight as well.”