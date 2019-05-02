6 Women On The Highs & Lows Of Growing Up With Red Hair

However, many redheads have experienced bullying. Whether it's having orange juice thrown at them or being asked if the curtains match the drapes (an embarrassing classic), ginger jokes and offensive quips can affect people's self-esteem. What I learned from chatting with six natural redheads, though, is that while school may have been a turbulent time of name-calling and – in one instance – dating stigma, as they (and the rest of the world) grew up, hair shame transformed into flame-haired pride. For many, red hair is no longer the subject of a comedy sketch but evokes the majesty and beauty of Pre-Raphaelite fiery-locked goddesses.