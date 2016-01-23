Being ginger isn't necessarily a ticket to an easy ride through school, which really doesn't make sense when you consider the redhead's canonisation in the English artistic milieu; from Süskind's saintly scarlet ladies via the pre-Raphaelites' red-haired muses, to Rita Hayworth, Karen Elson and Lindsay Lohan, the flame haired woman has become one of the beauty industry's most powerful and alternative ideals.
Who better to discuss the virtues of auburn hair than model, Georgie Hobday. The petite model is makeup artist Alex Box's go-to for faces to practice her designs on because of her near-symmetrical features; and Rankin is utterly obsessed.
From Agent Provocateur campaigns to Adam Ant album covers, Georgie's cherubic face is in high demand. We found out how Georgie maintains her raw beauty and fresh-from-the-outdoors skin and why she loves Toy Story so much...
How did you feel about having red hair when you were little?
I always loved it. I come from a really big ginger family (my dad is one of 9 siblings, all gingers) so I always thought of it as part of my Hobday heritage. I know a lot of kids have a hard time with it growing up but thankfully I was never teased much. All my friends where I grew up still call me ‘ginge’ as a term of endearment.
And how do you feel about it now?
I still love it! GINGERS HAVE THE MOST FUN!
What's the best beauty tip you've picked up from a shoot?
A hair stylist once told me that to keep hair really soft, put a hair mask on and then sit in a steam room for 15 mins and the heat helps it soak it. Top tip for soft hair! I do it at the gym instead of working out.
What five products could you not live without?
Glossier Boy Brow, MAC Face and Body, Kiehls Ultra Cleanser, Maybelline Babylips in ‘cherry me’ and raw coconut oil.
The best foundation for pale skin?
I have a few foundations that I alternate and sometimes mix together. My skin gets really dry so I always opt for greasier ones. My faves at the mo are MAC Face and Body, NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser, Maybelline BB cream and Armani Maestro Fusion.
The best eyeshadow for fair skin?
MAC crème eyeshadow paintpot in ‘painterly’.
Do you have any products to recommend for red hair?
Red hair tends to be coarse so it gets dry easily. Redken shampoos and conditioners are really good to keep it soft. I also use Kerastase Nectar Thermique for heat protect. And if it's suuuper dry I’ll rub in some raw coconut oil.
What do you love about your complexion?
I’m never going to be tanned so I’ve learned to embrace my paleness! I also have fair freckles which are easy to cover so I have the option of being freckly or not, which is nice.
Can you tell us an unexpected beauty trick/ product?
I use beard dye to tint my eyebrows because they have wayyyy more shades.
Biggest accomplishment career wise to date...
Probably some of the campaigns I’ve done: Glossier: House of Fraser, Illamasqua, Agent Provocateur, Nike Lab, Charlotte Tilbury and Tous are some of my favourites, but there’s a few editorials I’ve done that I’m really proud of too.
Redhead icons?
Jessie from Toy Story is my style icon, and Julianne Moore is the ultimate classy ginge. Special mention to my dad, Shirley Manson and Lucille Ball.
How do you protect your skin from the sun?
I use factor 50 on my face every day. And if I'm somewhere hot, I've got this factor 100 that you can only buy in America. It's practically spray glue but it works a treat.
What does beauty look like to you?
Someone with great style but most importantly a sense of humour and a point of view. No want wants to hang out with someone stunning but really dull.
Follow Georgie on Instagram @GeorgieHobday
