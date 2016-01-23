Being ginger isn't necessarily a ticket to an easy ride through school, which really doesn't make sense when you consider the redhead's canonisation in the English artistic milieu; from Süskind's saintly scarlet ladies via the pre-Raphaelites' red-haired muses, to Rita Hayworth, Karen Elson and Lindsay Lohan, the flame haired woman has become one of the beauty industry's most powerful and alternative ideals.



Who better to discuss the virtues of auburn hair than model, Georgie Hobday. The petite model is makeup artist Alex Box's go-to for faces to practice her designs on because of her near-symmetrical features; and Rankin is utterly obsessed.



From Agent Provocateur campaigns to Adam Ant album covers, Georgie's cherubic face is in high demand. We found out how Georgie maintains her raw beauty and fresh-from-the-outdoors skin and why she loves Toy Story so much...



How did you feel about having red hair when you were little?

I always loved it. I come from a really big ginger family (my dad is one of 9 siblings, all gingers) so I always thought of it as part of my Hobday heritage. I know a lot of kids have a hard time with it growing up but thankfully I was never teased much. All my friends where I grew up still call me ‘ginge’ as a term of endearment.



And how do you feel about it now?

I still love it! GINGERS HAVE THE MOST FUN!



What's the best beauty tip you've picked up from a shoot?

A hair stylist once told me that to keep hair really soft, put a hair mask on and then sit in a steam room for 15 mins and the heat helps it soak it. Top tip for soft hair! I do it at the gym instead of working out.