Rebecca Humphries Is Not A Victim & Neither Am I

Unfortunately, it is a term with which I became very familiar around two years ago when, struggling to make sense of my own disintegrating relationship and my role in it, my friend mentioned in passing that it sounded like my then-partner was gaslighting me. It made complete sense because, despite knowing rationally that he was treating me extremely badly for the entirety of our relationship (insulting me, degrading me and criticising me), I couldn’t shake the feeling that it was me who was responsible for all our problems. "It’s because you’re too emotional", he’d say, or "it’s your anxiety", whenever I questioned things that he had done or said that had provoked a negative emotional response. Over a two-year period, my emotions came to be labelled by him (and believed by me) as the source of our problems rather than a product of his actions.