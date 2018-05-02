Even though data collected from the orgasm library can't tell us why someone might moan louder than someone else, the project is built around surveys that do examine the ways in which our sex lives are affected by porn, pop culture, and social myths. Bijoux Indiscrets sent online questionnaires to more than 1,400 people, asking about their first sexual experiences, the porn they watch, how often they orgasm, and whether or not they fake it, among other aspects of their sex lives. "We got some very 'scary data,' some of which we already were suspicious about," Viegas says. Many of the people Bijoux Indiscrets spoke to said that moaning or screaming was the only way to know if sex was pleasurable. And more than half of women surveyed said that they fake orgasms because they don't want to hurt their partners' feelings.