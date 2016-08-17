Some say, “If these walls could talk.” But, for others, the real question is: "What if trees could?" Trees often survive for centuries longer than walls — in fact, Old Tijikko, the oldest living tree in the world, is more than 9,000 years old. If it could speak, it might impart some wisdom about everything that’s occurred since the last Ice Age.
We love being around trees because we feel like they’re wise and full of life. It’s probably why so many of us have fond memories of childhood tree houses. Now, it’s possible to add a new memory. Whether your travel style veers more toward rugged explorer or luxury escapist, get ready to experience 10 of the most incredible tree-house hotels across the globe.
