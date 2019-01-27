Not Working: Why We Have to Stop by Josh Cohen

Girls Are Coming Out of the Woods by Tishani Doshi

Teaching My Mother How to Give Birth by Warsan Shire

America is Not the Heart by Elaine Castillo

The Railway Children by Edith Nesbit

The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett

We Are Never Meeting in Real Life by Samantha Irby

Hera Lindsay Bird by Hera Lindsay Bird

Stag’s Leap by Sharon Olds

Soho by Richard Scott

Citizen: An American Lyric by Claudia Rankine

A Manual for Cleaning Women: Selected Stories by Lucia Berlin

Jimmy’s Blues and Other Poems by James Baldwin

What a Time to be Alone: The Slumflower's Guide to Why You Are Already Enough by Chidera Eggerue