I grew up when the internet was just taking hold, so I can’t really imagine another world. Nothing is every truly democratic, but the internet has made it so much easier for people to share their work, and it has changed what it's possible to both read or write. More people have access to poetry than ever before, which can only be a good thing, and I find most of the people who don’t think so are threatened by the perceived infiltration of their boring and elitist hobby. There's also a perception that the poetry on the internet is exclusively teenage girls writing about their menstrual cycles, but that’s deranged. Everything exists on the internet, which is the whole point of the internet. How brilliant is it to be able to read out-of-print Joe Brainard books in the middle of Copenhagen, or check what Rimbaud said on your phone in the middle of a crowded airport?