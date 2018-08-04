Cool Things To Wear To Bed On Hot Summer Nights

Getting a good night's sleep may be tricky this summer, especially with a second heatwave upon us. When temperatures rise you might be tempted to rip your clothes off and wear nowt but your trusty birthday suit to bed but lightweight, breathable pyjamas will actually keep you cooler.
According to the National Sleep Council, the ideal temperature for a good night's sleep is between 16-18°C but it varies from person to person. To keep cool and comfortable, opt for natural fibres like cotton, linen or silk. Those fabrics act like built-in air conditioners on warm summer nights. They are light so let air flow freely, regulate your body heat and keep the body dry and cool. Synthetic fibres are more likely to leave you feeling sweaty and uncomfortable.
Here are some of our favourite summer sets and separates. Nighty night!