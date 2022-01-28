Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. I excelled in school, and my parents always assumed I would be the first one in my family to go off to college. I gave birth to my daughter in the spring of my senior year in high school, which complicated my college plans. I did not go to college right away, but instead started working and then went back to pursue my degree in my 20s. None of the scholarship money I qualified for in high school was available at that time, so I got my AA degree from the local community college, transferred to a state university for my Bachelor's, then did my MBA at the same local state university. I kept my education expenses very low by taking a few classes at a time, attending public universities, and working full-time the entire time I was in school. Sometimes I feel like I missed out on a traditional college experience, but I don't have any student loans and I learned just how much I am capable of managing during those years.