Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was generally an expectation that I would attend college, but the prestigious college I attended was definitely outside of my family's range of possibility or even comprehension. Although I got a full ride to my dream college without loans (due to my household income being exceptionally low for the institution, not based on merit), I had to work very hard to convince my parents to sign the paperwork to even allow me to go. My mother received an associate's degree in our country of origin, but I am the first in my family to graduate from college with a bachelor's degree, let alone get a PhD. It was expected that I would attend a local public college or community college, but because I grew up poor/working class, there was no possibility to pay for college out of pocket. I was tremendously lucky that I avoided loans.