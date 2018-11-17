4 Years & 151 Flights Later: Meet An Instagram-Famous Couple That Travels For A Living

Was there a specific moment or reason you decided to go all in?

I think straight after seeing Stefan’s talk, we were so inspired that we said, "We’re 29 years old, no mortgage yet, no kids yet...what do we have to lose?" We told ourselves that if it didn’t work out for whatever reason, we’d just come home and get our jobs back, or look for new jobs. But we stuck to our extremely strict budget every month in that first year (sometimes sharing meals, sometimes walking for five kilometres because we couldn’t afford a taxi) and we just made it work. We both count ourselves VERY lucky that we managed to document the journey in a unique way (with our photo project on Instagram, counting each kilometre travelled and tracking it by writing the number on a chalkboard) which earned us some recognition in the industry (getting featured by Instagram to their 70 million users at the time) and from there our community grew, interest grew in our journey, and from that we managed to turn ourselves into a travelling agency.