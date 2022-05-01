Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

They tried, but I didn't pay as much attention as I should've at the time. Luckily, their stories about money were memorable and I was able to put their tips to use once I graduated college. My dad is a super saver who always talked about the importance of living below my means, the time value of money, using compound interest to my advantage, and how to balance a checkbook (which my friends and boyfriend make fun of me for doing now). My mom grew up a super spender who frequently overdrew her accounts, binge shopped, racked up credit card debt, and had no concepts of budgeting or investing. I think her stories of what not to do (and what happens if you do those things) were the most instrumental in educating me about finances. The way they tell it, once my mom and dad started dating, my dad overhauled my mom's spending habits, and they've been building up their financial reserves together ever since. One Christmas when I was around 12, they gave me two financial books for kids that were good enough at describing interest rates and the importance of investing to give me an aversion to credit card debt and a desire to invest in my retirement once I had a full-time job. They also opened savings and checking accounts for me when I was young. Once it was time for me to leave for college, my mom added me as an authorised user on her credit card for building credit and buying college textbooks, which she paid off in full every month.