2020 has been terrible for everyone. This June, we’re in a worldwide pandemic, many are still in lockdown, and too many are dying. People are losing jobs and losing money, including the businesses that would usually sponsor Pride. Rainbows can be spotted in windows across the country but it has nothing to do with Pride. There are no parades and floats passing through the streets of major cities across the world, instead there are protestors with signs saying "Black Lives Matter" and "I Can’t Breathe" and police officers shooting them gassing them and arresting them just for being there. Buildings are burning, monuments are being dragged down . People are losing eyes, losing rights and losing lives at the hands of those who are meant to protect. BLM protestors are risking their safety not only in the face of the police and white supremacists but also in the middle of a pandemic, where social distancing is necessary to save lives . At the same time, people are dying alone in hospitals. It feels as though almost everyone has lost someone and no one’s been given time, space or the traditional rituals to grieve. Funerals are practically empty and morgues are overflowing.