The Upside Of Loss: How My Mum’s Death Made Me A Better Person

Zirizotti admits that feeling motivated, or even grateful, after losing her mom often comes with guilt, which is quite familiar to me. I’ve often questioned how I could be so content after the death of my mum. Am I insensitive? Am I burying my feelings? It doesn’t help when people have opinions on the correct way to go about missing someone. I found myself reassuring others that I do have crying spells and trouble getting out of bed some mornings, just to fit their expectations of how I should be grieving. Dr. Anne Wagner, a Toronto-based clinical psychologist who specialises in trauma, says that this outlook can often hold us back. “That's where people tend to get stuck, where they can't embrace growth because they're feeling guilty for experiencing it," she says. “There are probably as many different ways to work through grief as there are people in the world.”