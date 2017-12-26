Chances are, your Instagram is making you sad. Whether it's following 'clean eating' gurus who make you die a little with guilt every time you have a burger, or friends that hang out together without inviting you, it's impossible to be happy all the time when you're scrolling through unrealistic visuals of how other people supposedly live their lives.
So, this January, make a resolution to unfollow all those accounts that prompt those little voices telling you that you aren't good enough.
Ahead are some examples of Instagram accounts that make Team R29 feel GOOD. From dog pictures and nice art to lols, click through to find your new feed.