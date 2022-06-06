Occupation: Portfolio Director

Industry: Events

Age: 30

Location: Double Bay, Sydney

My Salary: $110,000 + super

Net Worth: $104,500 ($25,000 in savings, $18,000 in super, $1,500 in shares and $60,000 of equity in a property that I own with my ex-boyfriend in London. His parents were incredibly generous and gifted him a hefty deposit, so we bought an apartment together and split the equity in proportion to what we were contributing. My current partner and I don’t live together, but we’ve just opened an account that we share to make our joint spending much less complicated. We take turns putting $1,500 into that account, usually every 6 weeks or so).

Debt: $389,000 ($354,000 left to pay on my mortgage, split equally with my ex-partner. I also have $35,000 left to pay on my UK student loan. I was only planning on moving to Australia for a year or two and never got around to arranging repayments from overseas, so I haven’t paid off anything since I moved here in 2017!).

My Paycheque Amount (Monthly): $6,796

Pronouns: She/Her