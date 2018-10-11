You might recognise some of her work. Over the past few years she’s built a huge online fanbase with her apt, honest and brilliantly satirical interpretations of what it is to be a woman in the internet age. Nor's now-distinctive play on women’s inner demons is perhaps one of her most immediately memorable motifs, with much of her artwork taking a look at the devil within us and the literal human skin we live in. Outside of that, much of Nor's material explores the realities we often hide from public view. We’re talking everything from half-assed masturbation to compulsively surfing the internet while fully aware of its sometimes toxic nature, and our complicated relationship with boys, babies and body image. She captures a little bit of all of us and it's excellent.