This Surreal Art Is A Tongue-In-Cheek Look At Women & Their Demons

Alongside mental health and the darker, hidden sides of our lives, Nor’s work champions female sexuality. When Instagram bans images of women’s bodies , her work speaks to people. “Sex and sexuality are a big part of human life and a subject matter that has always been very prevalent in our art and culture. I think despite us all being used to seeing sexually objectifying imagery of women in everything from our art to our pornography, it is still often treated as a taboo for a woman to openly express her sexuality,” she explains. “Through mainstream media, women are constantly told how to be sexual, how to look sexually attractive, how to perform sexually, but very rarely is there any focus on how we actually feel. So it is important for me to focus on the thoughts and feelings of the characters in my work, instead of focusing on how sexually attractive she appears to the viewer.” As well as the aforementioned masturbating women, Nor’s work includes Lady Godiva-esque girls riding demons naked through forests and proudly taking selfies in their underwear.