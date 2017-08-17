This Surreal Art Is A Tongue-In-Cheek Look At Women & Their Demons

London-based artist Polly Nor titled her new exhibition It’s Called Art Mum, Look It Up after receiving messages from teenage girls saying that they wanted to buy her prints and get tattoos of her pieces but their mums wouldn’t let them. “They thought it was inappropriate” she laughs, which is a shame, really, when the success of her art lies in its exploration of everything from mental health to female sexuality. With 729k followers and counting, Nor’s rise to Instagram fame comes as no surprise – her work is infinitely relatable. From girls scrolling through Tinder with vacant expressions while sat on the loo, to bedroom mirror selfies and girls masturbating while texting and smoking (hey, we’re multitaskers), Nor’s drawings depict the very real, behind-closed-doors versions of ourselves. Her women are us when we get home from work, or on Sunday evenings, or when we have the flat to ourselves.