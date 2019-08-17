Fruit Salad Sweets Are The Perfect Colour Combo For Summer

To misquote Miranda Priestly, bright colours for summer are hardly groundbreaking, but in an era of doom and gloom news and unwavering uncertainty, it’s no wonder that this summer has produced a shot of much-needed sartorial optimism. The serotonin-boosting quality of these tropical shades is a welcome distraction from the current political quagmire.
Pioneered by Jacquemus and his mouthwatering menagerie of fruity flavours, so far we’ve enjoyed pairings such as watermelon-inspired pink and green and acid-hued lilac and lime; now, we're looking to old friends pink and orange. Think of the Fruit Salad sweets you used to get stuck in your teeth as a kid and you've got your summer aesthetic covered.
Our feeds are filled with the hyper-saturated shades and although the world feels bleak, we’re going to do our best to dress it up (or down) with something a little more uplifting. Click on for seven ways to style the colour combo du jour.