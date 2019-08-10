Copenhagen Fashion Week came and went for another season, filling the streets of the Danish capital with fashion's coolest, who battled the rainy weather to see what the Scandinavian designers had to offer for Spring/Summer 2020.
The schedule hosted more brands than ever before, with mainstays like Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen and Baum und Pferdgarten sitting alongside newcomers such as Stand, Saks Potts and MUF10. We know the street stylers have a plethora of styling tips and tricks to take home, from serotonin-boosting clashing prints to fruit salad colour combinations, but which looks did we make a mental note of from the shows?
Whether you make your legs the main event with some jazzy hosiery, find your beach-to-bar get-up or look to the '70s for your new knit shapes, the catwalks didn't disappoint this season. Click through to find our favourite looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week SS20.