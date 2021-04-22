Story from Books & Art

Escape Into These Photos To Celebrate Earth Day

Anna Jay, Meg O'Donnell, Kristine Romano
To celebrate Earth Day, we approached some of our favourite photographers to feature an image that celebrates the natural world and our place within it. For many of us, the past year has cemented the positive impact that nature has on our lives and how important it is that we preserve it. So sit back and escape into these photographs, from wherever in the world you may be.

Lily Bertrand-Webb @lilybw

"St Agnes, Cornwall, summer 2014."

Alina Trifan @_alinatrifan

"Wildflowers, Sheffield."
Luke & Nik @lukeandnik

"Mum with her sunflower, Eastbourne."

Yushi Li @yushilii

"Asheka sitting back in the long grass, Hampstead Heath."

Becky Tyrrell @leftoverlight

"Cot Valley, 2020."

Charlotte O'Shea @charlotteosheaphotography

"Happy Earth Day. Thank you for allowing us to call you home, we must take greater care of you."

Nwaka Okparaeke @by_nwaka

"Sunshine in London."

Bex Day @bex_day

"It was originally shot for Autre magazine, in Luton 2018. The series was based on rituals inspired by Ari Aster’s Midsommar."

Laura Pannack @laurapannack

"I crave vast expanses. The desert, the sea. I feel like I can breathe and finally have space."

El Hardwick @el_hardwick

"Mum in the garden, among the poppies."

Laura Chen @lauramchen

"After one of my walks in the local park. Collage made with photographs from my own archive."

Cian Oba-Smith @cianobasmith

"Lying in a field in the Peak District, July 2020."

Roo Lewis @roolewis

"The Hardy Tree, St Pancras Old Church. Photographed for the book Forest: Walking Among Trees."

Nina Maria @ninamariallmoslechner

"Somewhere in Greece, summer 2019."

Sirui Ma @sirui.ma

"Venus."

Jessica Schwarz and Tiago da Silva @apricotberlin

"Purple September sunrise on film in Lagos, Algarve, Portugal."

Laura McCluskey @lauramccluskey

"From the series RAY: Moroccan Light: exploring found objects and the shadows they cast, people and the impressions they leave behind."

Niamh Hejsak @niamhhejsak

"St Mawgan, Cornwall, 2019."
