What does teen spirit smell like? If your 90s fragrance wardrobe was anything like ours, we’re betting it has a top note of vanilla, and sits firmly in the 'fruity-floral’ family. Whether it was a stolen spritz of the Body Shop's White Musk when you were shopping in town on a Saturday, or a dab on each wrist of your precious first bottle of CK One, just a hint of a whiff of those fragrant first perfumes is as close to teenage time travel as you can get. There’s nothing like a much-beloved teen perfume to bring back memories of yesteryear, and while some of our spritz decisions belong firmly in the past, why not reacquaint your nostrils with these 10 cult classics?
