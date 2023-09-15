7 Autumn Perfume Trends To Watch, By Top Fragrance Experts

“It’s all about the composition of the fragrance,” says Ortiz. “The top notes are usually the lightest, and are fleeting, but they create the first impression.” These are the notes that will stand out in the initial spray. “Then come the ‘heart’ [or middle] notes which create the body of the fragrance before it moves down to the base notes, which are the foundations of the fragrance,” says Ortiz. “The base notes are the long-lasting notes that linger way beyond the first spritz,” clinging to your skin and clothes for hours — even days. As Ortiz says, perfume smells different on everyone. The woody fragrance that is so intoxicating on a friend might not be as powerful on your skin and vice versa, so your best bet is to secure a sample, take it home with you and to take your time.