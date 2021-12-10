The World Is Your Oyster: Why Pearlcore Is Tipped To Dominate 2022

A century after it was the jewellery of nobles, it became the symbol of the sophisticated woman thanks to Coco Chanel and her indelible influence. From there it died down, only to be resurrected by the likes of designer houses like Lanvin, before finding its way into the collections of Sonya Rykiel and Celine. Now, you'll regularly find pearls on red carpets, with MGK making the case for face pearls at the 2021 VMAS. With a long and sordid history, the pearl still manages to captivate us. And even now still has the power to inject a sense of sophistication into any outfit.