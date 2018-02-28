If you missed the @maisonmargiela Autumn-Winter 18 show today, be sure to check out www.maisonmargiela.com to view the entire collection. @jgalliano played between layers, transparency, and reflection to generate a sense of “unconscious” glamour for this line.

A post shared by Brobston Group (@brobstongroup) on Feb 28, 2018 at 10:36am PST