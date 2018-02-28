Well, she's done it again. Pat McGrath has managed to make a beauty look so simultaneously alluring and unexpected that we (and countless others) are bookmarking it like crazy for the festival season ahead. The vibe? Oil-slick lips — a cacophony of ultraviolet, icy blue, yellow and rose, lightly dusted with waves of glitter. It’s a look she created for a few of the models walking the Maison Margiela Autumn/Winter 2018 show in Paris — and something tells us it’s going to be trending in no time flat.
Though the shifting shades — and shine — mimic that of an oil spill, the look is careful not to resemble a goopy mess. As Maison Margiela noted in a Facebook post, the feeling of the show was to “play between layers, transparency and reflection,” something reflected in holographic parkas, oversized clutches, and of course those lips. So instead of generating a major makeup pileup, the master artist carefully melded hues that appear to be built with lip-hugging colour and topped with ultrafine glitter.
It’s a little futuristic, a little woman warrior, and completely cool. What’s more, it signals an evolution for the glitter and color-crazed among us. Maybe it’s the Wakanda or A Wrinkle in Time effect, but after a long fascination with unicorn and mermaid makeup, we’re ready to press pause on the sparkly pastels and veer toward something just as celebratory, but with a little more punch. And this takes us there.
More wearable versions are starting to pop up on Instagram, too. With the oil-slick treatment, this simple oxblood lip colour is lifted with a touch of colour-switch lipgloss in the centre.
Whether suiting up for Beyoncé’s Coachella set or another viewing of Black Panther, let this moody sheen light the way.
