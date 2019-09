Learning About Your "Past Life" Might Change Your Outlook On Death

Barham explains that there's something specific to the process of past life therapy that leads her clients to this realisation. A normal session, she explains, can last over two hours and begins when she eases the client into a state of deep relaxation, often via hypnosis or guided imagery . Once they're in this state, Barham says, the client will start to receive images from their former life. Some people liken it to watching a movie in their minds, but others have a far less visual experience and undergo what Barham calls an "intuitive download." Suddenly, the client will describe a memory from a past life as if it's been in their mind all along.