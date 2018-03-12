Learning About Your "Past Life" Might Change Your Outlook On Death

"They’re still very present and very much alive, they’re just not in a physical body," Barham says. "And many clients really like [being there]." Experiencing this overall safe and comforting place, even if it's only in their mind, "definitely diminishes [their] concerns about death and dying," she adds. However, if a client's former self died suddenly or violently, there's a chance that they're less willing to experience this moment. "But I’ve never had anybody so freaked out that they don’t want to go through it," she says.