Pandora’s New Campaign Is An Invitation To Live Love

The kaleidoscope of talent, from models to Grammy nominated musicians, actors to singers, is reflective of the kaleidoscopic, deeply personal nature of love. Love is different for us all, after all; we all have different ways of showing love, or, as we might know them better, different “love languages”. “My BE LOVE language might be a little mischievous. Because only the people that I really love am I a prankster with, like my son”, says Selma Blair. For Saiyan Marley, love is music and creation – “I feel like music is the number one way to spread love in this world” – and for Salem Mitchell it’s food. “I really like cooking for my friends,” she says. “So, any time my friends come to my house – or my family or anybody that I love – they know that I’m going to make them a meal. And they can’t come in the kitchen while I make it. You just get to sit and enjoy and that makes me feel very warm and full”.