On paper, it was simple: I wouldn’t bring anything except what would be absolutely necessary and hard to buy, and I’d shop as I traveled, filling up my suitcase with each stamp in my passport. But in practice, it was much harder to get comfortable with the fact that I was about to board a plane with only two pairs of shorts for a month-long tropical vacation. But, in the end, I had the best shopping month of my life, largely thanks to what I didn’t bring.



So, for anyone who loves to shop, loves to travel, and wants to maximize both while minimizing their time spent in line, click through for what might be the most extreme packing strategy out there.

