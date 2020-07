How To Actually Make Change In The World Of Online Outrage

The following is an extract from Outraged: Why Everyone Is Shouting and No One Is Talking . After falling down the Twitter outrage rabbit hole surrounding an H&M sweatshirt in 2018 , the BBC Radio 1Xtra presenter and rapper Ashley 'Dotty' Charles found herself frustrated. As she writes in the introduction: "Suddenly it bothered me that in a world where racism was already jumping off the page, we were going in search of it by reading between the lines. That we were being outraged by the faint whiffs of racism next door rather than attending to the almighty stench of it on our own welcome mat." In the digital space, we are encouraged to be outraged by everything – but it only distracts us from fighting the biggest problems we need to tackle. And so, her book was born. Taking a long, hard look at how we use our anger and energy online, the book forces you to reevaluate where you channel your outraged energy, and how you can use it to really change the world.