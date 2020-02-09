How The Oscars Are Going Vegan This Year.. Well, Almost

After the Golden Globes served guests a completely vegan meal last month, a decision which pleased many celebrities, the Academy Awards are following their lead.
Like last week's BAFTA Film Awards, which made a wide range of changes in the name of sustainability, the Oscars has prepared a menu which is mostly – but not entirely – plant-based.
No food is served during the actual Oscars ceremony, though guests are able to order drinks – last year's Best Actress winner, Olivia Colman, joked that when you can't see your favourite celebrities on screen, that's because "almost everybody is in the bar getting bladdered".
However, the Academy does serve fancy canapés in the lobby before guests take their seats, and these will be completely vegan this year.
After all the awards have been handed out, 70% of dishes served at the Governors Ball – the Oscars' official afterparty – will also be vegan. They're bound to hit the spot, too, because they're being prepared by renowned chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck.
Guests at the annual Oscar Nominees' Luncheon were also served a completely vegan meal which included a delicious-sounding red curry. Check out the full menu below.
Here’s the plant-based menu for today’s Oscar Nominees Luncheon. #oscars pic.twitter.com/02NQtYp2ls— George Pennacchio (@abc7george) January 27, 2020
At the Golden Globes in January, Best Actor winner Joaquin Phoenix praised the event's organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), for serving a fully vegan meal for the first time.
“I would like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognising and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change," he said during his acceptance speech. "It’s a very bold move making tonight plant-based."
